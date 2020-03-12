19-year-old sentenced to 50 years for murder of prominent Indy doctor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 19-year-old is sentenced to serve 50 years in prison for killing a prominent Indianapolis doctor.

Doctor Kevin Rodgers was gunned down inside his own home back in November 2017.

Before learning his punishment, Devon Seats told the judge he felt he was being “railroaded” and showed little remorse. Seats previously tried and failed to withdraw his guilty plea.

The judge used those comments to justify the maximum 50-year sentence.

Seats walked to court with his finger to his lips, nearly two and a half years after he murdered a well-respected doctor inside his home near Eagle Creek during a botched break-in.

“It’s been a long process and nothing will bring my father back, but we’re very pleased with this outcome and thank everyone for their support,” said the victim’s son Pat Rodgers.

Pat Rodgers described his dad as a mentor and role model to many in the community.

“He changed more lives than anyone will ever be able to count and I hope he’s remembered for that,” said Rodgers.

According to court records, Seats shot Rodgers because the victim saw his face during the home invasion.

Three accomplices, Nehemiah Merriweather, Tarius Blade and Ka’ron Bickham-Hurst agreed to plead guilty to burglary charges.

In court prosecutors showed cell phone video of the four teens celebrating the murder, but in the end the prosecutor insisted the focus should be on Rodgers and not his convicted killer.

“We’ve talked enough about the defendant. We need to talk about the victim and the contributions he made. The defendant was sentenced to 50 years and he deserved every one of those years,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

“Nothing is going to bring him back. The biggest thing he’d want us to do is push forward and support each other and not let this drag us down. I hope others in the community take the same approach,” said Rodgers.

Seats will begin serving his 50-year sentence only after he finishes serving a 3-year punishment for an unrelated robbery.

