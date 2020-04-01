19-year-old arrested in connection with 2019 Marion County homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday in connection with a homicide that took place in 2019.

On January 9, 2019, around 4:26 a.m., officers with IMPD were sent to the 7400 block of Merganser Dr. on a report of a person shot.

Police found Svitlana Novotney, 19, in a vehicle with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services.



IMPD said an investigation followed with the assistance of homicide detectives, the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency, and the Marion County Coroner’s Office.



On Wednesday, April 1, IMPD homicide detectives working with the Marion County Prosecutors office obtained a warrant and arrested 19-year-old Samuel Newson for his alleged involvement in Novotney’s death.



Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477). Citizens can also submit a tip by visiting www.CrimeTips.org.