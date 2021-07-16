18-year-old suspect arrested in road rage shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS– Police announced an arrest Thursday in a road-rage shooting on the northeast side.

IMPD announced 18-year-old Cam’ron Smith was arrested for his alleged involvement in the increment.

The incident happened on July 9 around 5:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Arlington Avenue, north of East 42nd Street.

“An individual thought that somebody was following too closely behind them and slammed on their brakes,” said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department public information officer Lieutenant Shane Foley. “Somebody got out of the vehicle behind them and allegedly shot the occupant of that vehicle.”

According to police, the victim, a woman, drove about half a mile up the road to the area of 46th Street and Arlington Avenue, where she called 911.

Police arrived and found the woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

On July 12, IMPD released the following photos showing the alleged suspects, who they said were driving a red Honda Fit. In addition to the two people visible in the photos, investigators believe there was a female passenger in the car.

IMPD said the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine what charges should be filed against Smith.

Smith is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. https://t.co/ZNR60zL4vQ pic.twitter.com/qRjjKS2SQt — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 16, 2021