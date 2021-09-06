18-year-old Ohio man dies after single-vehicle crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — An 18-year-old Ohio man died Monday after a suffering fatal injuries Sunday during a single-vehicle crash in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 4:40 p.m. Sunday, responders were called to a crash at County Road 200 East, south of County Road 100 North.

RCSD says 18-year-old Garrett Cook, of Bethel, Ohio, was taken for medical treatment by air ambulance, and a 22-year-old Indianapolis man was taken for medical treatment by EMS. On Monday, Cook died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows that Cook was driving a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on CR 200 East and lost control of the vehicle after going across a railroad crossing. The vehicle went off the west side of the roadway before Cook overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to cross the roadway and go off into the east ditch, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle struck a utility pole and rolled over before coming to rest on its wheels in a field.