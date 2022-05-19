This summer, you’ll be able to see 18 regular season Indianapolis Indians games on WTTV.2 The Dot.

The Dot will air seven games in June, starting with the first game against the Columbus Clippers on June 7th.

“We are excited to further showcase Indianapolis Indians baseball and the Victory Field experience with our new partnership with The Dot,” said Randy Lewandowski, Indians President and General Manager. “Indians baseball takes center stage every summer in the Circle City, and giving fans another avenue to enjoy our games from home is a priority.”

Telecast coverage for every game on The Dot begins five minutes before first pitch.

The full list of Indians games airing on The Dot:

Tuesday, June 7 – 7:05 PM

Wednesday, June 8 – 1:35 PM

Thursday, June 9 – 7:05 PM

Saturday, June 11 – 7:05 PM

Tuesday, June 21 – 7:05 PM

Monday, July 4 – 6:15 PM

Wednesday, July 6 – 7:05 PM

Saturday, July 9 – 7:05 PM

Saturday, July 23 – 7:05 PM

Tuesday, August 2 – 7:05 PM

Saturday, August 6 – 7:05 PM

Tuesday, August 16 – 7:05 PM

Friday, August 19 – 7:05 PM

Tuesday, August 23 – 7:05 PM

Friday, August 26 – 7:05 PM

Saturday, August 27 – 7:05 PM

Wednesday, June 22 – 1:35 PM

Wednesday, August 17 – 1:35 PM

WTTV.2 is the digital sub-channel operated by WTTV-TV, one of the Nexstar Media Inc. television stations serving Indianapolis and Central Indiana. The channel is known for its established comedies and familiar dramas.

The Dot, also known as ETTV, is a digital channel available free and without a cable subscription, so long

as the viewer is using a digital antenna. The Dot may be found on one of two channels, 4.2 or 29.2,

depending on where the viewer lives.

“The Indians games are a great addition to our successful lineup on The Dot, and we’re excited to add live, local sports to our schedule,” said FOX 59 and CBS4 Vice President and General Manager Dominic Mancuso.

