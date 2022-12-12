MUNCIE, Ind. — A 17-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Muncie, the Muncie Police Department said.

At about 12:30 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

Police said officers detained a 17-year-old female in relation to the incident.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the MPD Detective Division at 765-747-4867. The public can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This story will be updated once more information is available.