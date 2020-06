INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old girl was shot Monday night on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to the 5700 block of Sebring Drive at about 10 p.m.

Officers arrived to find the teen suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to Riley Hospital in stable condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

