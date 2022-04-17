INDIANAPOLIS — Police detectives found and arrested a 17-year-old juvenile Sunday for his alleged involvement in an overnight armed robbery and shooting that injured one person.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent Saturday night to the 1000 block of W. 34th St. on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound or wounds.

Medics responded and took the victim to an area hospital in stable condition. The investigation continued, and IMPD Aggravated Assault identified a possible juvenile suspect.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Sunday at the residence of the alleged suspect. They allegedly found evidence of the incident inside the residence and arrested the 17-year-old juvenile on the following charges:

aggravated battery;

battery with serious bodily injury; and

robbery with serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to call the IMPD Homicide/Aggravated Assault Office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.