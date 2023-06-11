INDIANAPOLIS – A weekend in Indianapolis became deadly after a total of 15 people were shot over a two-day period. IMPD confirmed one person is dead and many others are in critical condition.

Here is a breakdown of when and where each of the incidents happened:

Friday, June 9 – Six shootings, one killed, six people shot, and one stabbed

2:00 p.m: 1200 block of North Tuxedo Street. A 13-year-old was shot and transported to Riley Hospital in critical condition. This is believed to be an accidental shooting.

3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: S J Street, Elwood. One person shot in an officer involved shooting.

4:00 p.m.: 3500 block of Colorado Avenue. One woman shot and one woman stabbed. Both were transported to a local hospital and were awake and breathing.

5:00 p.m.: 4000 block of Breton Street. An 8-year-old boy was shot and transported to Riley Hospital and was awake and breathing. This is believed to be an accidental shooting.

9:00 p.m.: 2900 block of Station Street. One man was shot and killed. This marks the 100th homicide in Indianapolis this year.

10:00 p.m.: 4100 South Post Road. An 11-year-old girl was shot and was in critical condition as of Saturday morning. This is believed to be an accidental shooting.

Saturday, June 10 – Three shootings and five people shot

3:00 a.m.: Eskenazi Hospital for a walk-in person shot. The man is in stable condition with injuries consistent with a graze wound.

3:30 a.m.: 65 East Pearl Street. Three people were shot and all transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

9:30 p.m.: South East and Lincoln Streets. One man shot and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Sunday, June 11 – At least four shootings and six people shot

1:00 a.m.: Methodist Hospital for a walk-in person shot. There is no condition for this person at this time.

1:30 a.m.: Devon Avenue and East Washington Street. One juvenile was shot at a party. He was transported to Riley Hospital in Good condition.

3:00 a.m.: 2300 block of West 16th Street. Two men were shot and transported to area hospitals. One man is in critical condition and one man is in serious condition.

6:15 a.m.: Community East Hospital for a walk-in person shot. Two people with gunshot wounds and their conditions are unknown at this time.