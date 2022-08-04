INDIANAPOLIS — He may not have his official state-issued driver’s license yet, but 16-year-old Dominic Gorden does have his first win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The teenager won back-to-back races Wednesday in the preliminaries for the Drive2SaveLives BC39 Presented by WeatherTech.

Gorden, who is from Clovis, California, first captured a heat race, then won a 25-lap Stoops Pursuit at the Dirt Track at IMS.

“I was pretty nervous going into (the Stoops Pursuit), but after we got past the first and second yellow, I got a little more comfortable,” Gorden said.

An even younger driver also had reason to celebrate. Jade Avedisian, who still has a few weeks until her 16th birthday, won the second heat of the night.

Gorden and Avedisian hopes to carry their success over to Thursday night, Race Day for Driven2SaveLives BC39. Their competition will include Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

