16-year-old shot over social media dispute on Indy’s northeast side

Scene on Apple Creek Drive where police were called out after a teen was shot at a nearby park.

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager was shot over a dispute stemming from social media on Indy’s northeast side, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, in the area of 42nd Street and N. German Church Road.

The 16-year-old victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Police say they’re unsure where exactly the shooting occurred but witnesses told officers the incident took place in a nearby park and was the result of an online argument.

Police added that witnesses weren’t being very cooperative with authorities, however, and no further information is known at this time about the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).