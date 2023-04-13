ANDERSON, Ind. — A 16-year-old boy is in serious condition at an Indianapolis hospital after being shot Thursday night in Anderson, Ind.

The Anderson Police Department was called around 7:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of Pearl Street after reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, APD said officers found a victim in an alley east of Pearl Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified by APD Det. Caleb McKnight as a 16-year-old male, was ultimately taken to an Indianapolis hospital where he remains in serious condition.

No arrests have been made as of 11 p.m., APD said. Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call Det. Christopher Christian of the Anderson Police Department at (765) 648-6089.