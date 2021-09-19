16-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Howard County, according to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office identified the teenager as 16-year-old Johnathon Russell McKoon, who was a junior at Taylor High School.

At about 4 a.m. Sunday, authorities were called to S.R. 22 near 1000 East in response to the crash.

HCSO says a preliminary investigation shows that a white 2010 Chevy Impala that was traveling westbound on SR22 with three people inside. The vehicle left the roadway near the intersection of 1000 East, struck a utility pole and rolled into a field before coming to a rest.

McKoon, who was in a rear seat, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to HCSO.

The sheriff’s office says the condition of the other two occupants is currently unknown, but both were conscious at the scene.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information should contact Sgt. C. Cramer at 765-614-3474 or the Howard County Coroner’s Office at 765-457-1186.