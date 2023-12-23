ANDERSON, Ind. – Police are seeking help finding a female who went missing Friday, Dec. 22, at 9 p.m.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Hailey Renee Thompson was last seen in Anderson around Friday at 9 p.m.

Thompson is a 16-year-old white girl. She is 5’9 and weighs approximately 225 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red tank top, white tennis shoes, and a white fleece coat while driving a silver 2013 Chevrolet Cruze four-door with Indiana plate TCS725.

Thomspon has red hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Thompson may be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.