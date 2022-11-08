INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of 16 units in a southeast side apartment complex were evacuated after an early morning fire that destroyed the building’s top floor.

Indianapolis firefighters were sent to the Emerson Village Apartments (5140 Emerson Village Place) just before 4:30 a.m.

Fire officials said the fire was heavy by the time crews arrived, and it appears to have started on the second floor or attic.

Crews fight apartment fire at Emerson Village Apartments

Residents were able to self evacuate. No residents were hurt, although one firefighter received a slight injury. Another firefighter was seen carrying a cat away from the fire.

Eight apartments were heavily damaged by fire, while another eight were left damaged by the water used to extinguish the flames, according to crews.

IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith said 20 residents have been displaced by the fire.

Crews will continue to search the building as they remove debris.