INDIANAPOLIS — What can you get for $150K? Maybe a decent car, a few luxurious vacations, or these days it may just be enough to cover the increase of tipping at a restaurant. In any case, I think most of us wouldn’t mind a little something slight to carry around and one person from Indiana is likely to miss their chance if this Powerball ticket goes unclaimed.

A winning Powerball with PowerPlay ticket purchased in December 2022 is set to expire on June 29, 2023.

The $150,000 winning Powerball ticket matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball was purchased at Speedway #6688 located 9299 Broadway in Merrillville.

The winning numbers are: 18-37-44-50-64 with the Powerball of 11 and Power Play of 3X.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. eastern on June 29, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

As a reminder, all Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days. Contact the Hoosier Lottery office at 1-800-994-8448 for more information.