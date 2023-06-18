INDIANAPOLIS –A 15-year-old is recovering after being shot on the city’s west side shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers received reports of a person shot around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 18, in the 1400 block of Brook Pointe Drive.

Officers arrived and found a 15-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was last reported to be in stable condition.

IMPD confirmed the incident is believed to have taken place on Country Club Road, which is one block over from Brooke Pointe Drive.

No other information, including a possible motive and circumstances leading up to the shooting, has been provided by IMPD.