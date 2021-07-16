15-year-old girl shot while sitting on porch Friday morning on the near east side

INDIANAPOLIS – A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s near east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the first block of Jefferson Avenue off East Washington Street just before 1 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

“When they arrived, they located a 15-year-old female with apparent gunshot wounds,” said Lt. Shane Foley, IMPD public information officer. “She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and that’s the most updated condition we have at this time.”

IMPD has made it clear they stand with the community in saying they are tired of the violence.

“It’s extremely frustrating, especially when we talk about children,” said Foley. “15-year-old completely innocent, sitting on a porch just enjoying their evening and is a victim of this type of crime.”

Neighbor Cornell Brewer said he agrees, “It’s heartbreaking you know because I have a 10-year-old daughter here.”

“Normally when she’s here, I don’t let her out of the house unless I’m with her,” said Brewer. “Survival mode becomes sort of a way of life, not a habit.”

He said if his daughter does go outside without him, he makes sure he can keep an eye out because he knows how quickly things can happen.

“It takes a split second, you know, for a stray bullet or any bullet you know, to do its damage,” he said.

Brewer said the shootings, especially those that involve children, hit close to home because he’s a father.

“It takes a village to raise a child, to protect our children. We have quite a few on this block who are out here playing all times of day, so to hear that one who was just on this block has just been shot, hopefully, she pulls through,” Brewer shared. “It’s something that we need to get a grip on and if you see something, say something.”

According to Brewer, “I think we complained about different incidents on this block for years now and nothing gets done.” He said this is the third violent incident he can recall on the block since he’s lived there.

“My neighbor right next to me last year was found, you know, killed in his house,” said Brewer.

According to IMPD’s year-end homicide report in 2020, that homicide happened on August 13, 2020, and the case still remains unsolved. Records show 54-year-old Victor Glover was found dead of apparent trauma.

He said he isn’t afraid to speak up if he sees something and to call for change, but in order for that to happen, it needs to be a community-wide effort.

“It’s just that simple, I know nobody wants to be labeled as a snitch, but we’re talking about a 15-year-old girl. Her life is just beginning,” Brewer said.

According to IMPD, as of mid-June, there were 33 non-fatal shooting victims under the age of 18 this year. FOX59 has also been tracking the number of deadly shootings where the victims were under 18. There have been 9 juveniles killed in 2021.

Details of what happened or what led up to the shooting remained limited Friday afternoon, but police confirm no arrests have been made.

Foley said IMPD detectives were able to speak to at least one person at the scene who was a possible witness.

He also added, “If people have Ring cameras, other cameras on their houses that they may have that depict anybody in the area, any vehicles in the area, if they can contact our detectives at 317-327-3475, that would be extremely helpful.”

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, where you can remain anonymous, by dialing 317-262-8477 (TIPS).