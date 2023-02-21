EVANSVILLE, Ind. — 15 members of the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club have been sentenced to a combined total of 155 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.

The large-scale drug operation was based in Evansville, with the ringleaders identified by the US Department of Justice as 42-year-old Gary Forston and 45-year-old Jason Kyle Wilson.

The DOJ said Central Holman IV of Owensboro, Kentucky provided the majority of methamphetamine for the operation. Forston and Wilson worked to supply mid and low-level distributors with the controlled substance.

The operation began at least in 2018, the DOJ said. The drug-trafficking ring was under investigation starting in 2019 when Wilson was arrested and charged with the armed dealing of methamphetamine in Evansville.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration found that Holman IV began distributing methamphetamine to Wilson and Forston in late 2018 or early 2019.

Holman distributed an estimated 50 pounds of methamphetamine to members of the conspiracy in 2018 and around 30 pounds in 2019.

Investigators identified the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Clubhouse on East Diamond Avenue in Evansville as one of many locations where the group would distribute illicit drugs and receive money.

Authorities confiscated over 20 firearms and over $10,000 during its investigation. The operation was responsible for distributing over 80 pounds of methamphetamine within the Southern District of Indiana.

The sentences were imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Richard L. Young.