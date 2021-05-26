$14K in merchandise stolen from Edinburgh outlet mall recovered after several arrests within 24 hours

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Police say about $14,000 worth of merchandise stolen from the Edinburgh outlet mall was recovered after several arrests were made within a 24-hour period, resulting in seven people arrested in total.

The first incident happened Tuesday when police responded to a report of a disturbance at the Indiana Premium Outlets. During an investigation, police say they were able to obtain probable cause that a theft had occurred. The two suspects — identified as Leosha Morris and Shayvonne Rickets — drove from Louisville, Kentucky to the Edinburgh outlet mall and the Greenwood Mall. Police say stolen merchandise was recovered from at least five stores from the Edinburgh outlet Mall and the Greenwood Mall, totaling $4,143.

The second incident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when Edinburgh police responded to a theft that had just occurred at the outlet mall. Police say officers were given a “great” description of the two suspects and a license plate for their vehicle. Johnson County Dispatchers provided this information to surrounding agencies, and Indiana State Police were able to find the vehicle and stop it at the 51 mm on I-65. Edinburgh officers responded to the traffic stop, where they recovered $6,699 worth of merchandise, according to authorities. Police arrested Da’Miya Tooley and Haamiya Kamose, of Louisville.

A little over an hour later, Edinburgh police say officers again responded to a theft in progress at the outlet mall. Police say they were given a description of the suspect, who fled in a white car with a Kentucky tag. State police and Edinburgh police were still finishing up the previous arrest when they were made aware of the latest theft. Police say an alert state trooper spotted the suspect’s vehicle and pulled it over right in front of the previous arrest location. As the trooper tried to arrest the driver — later identified as Ta’neasha L. Chappell, of Louisville — she was able to pull away from him and get back in her vehicle, according to state police.

ISP says she led police on a chase that spanned three counties and at times reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. After roughly 30 minutes, Chappell’s vehicle collided with the rear of a commercial motor vehicle, left the roadway at exit 7 on I-65 near Clarksville and came to a stop after being badly damaged. Chappell exited the vehicle and tried to flee on foot but was soon taken into custody after being tased, police say. One trooper sustained a minor abrasion during the ordeal and another was taken to a Louisville-area hospital with a hand injury.

Edinburgh police say they responded to this scene as well and recovered $3,226 worth of merchandise. ISP says Chappell was incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail on several felony and misdemeanor charges related to resisting law enforcement and will also potentially face additional charges related to the theft.

Just before 2 p.m. that same day, Edinburgh police once again responded to a theft in progress at the outlet and were able to catch two suspects at the store, where officers recovered additional merchandise. Police say these two individuals — identified as Alexis Kelley and Basheeba Johnson, of Indianapolis — were summons arrested and released at the scene for conversion.