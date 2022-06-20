HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A planned bridge closure will force a detour of traffic on 146th Street this weekend, allowing crews to do some preventative maintenance.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said the 146th Street bridge over U.S. 31 will close Friday at 8 p.m., with it expected to reopen on Monday at 6 a.m.

During the closure INDOT will post signs notifying drivers that bridge is closed, the number of off ramps will be reduced and of a detour for east and west bound traffic.

Westbound 146th Street traffic will head north on U.S. 31 to the 161st Street interchange and head back south on U.S. 31 to 146th Street.

Eastbound traffic will head south on U.S. 31 to Clay Terrace Boulevard, then head back north to Lowes Way and then to 146th Street.

With crews out doing bridge maintenance, INDOT encourages drivers to slow down and watch for both workers and equipment when traveling in the area.

The project is weather-dependent and could change.