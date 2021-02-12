1,445 new coronavirus cases, 86 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,445 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 86 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.8%, with a cumulative rate of 10.3% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 646,425 total positive cases and 11,690 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 427 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of February 8, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 Blue, 40 in Yellow, 50 in Orange and 1 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,178 total COVID-19 patients: 862 confirmed and 316 under investigation.

ISDH says 37% of ICU beds and 79.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers aged 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Visit OurShot.In.Gov or call 211 to schedule the required appointment.