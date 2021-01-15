$1,400 Direct Payment: Here’s when you might get your 3rd stimulus check

WILMINGTON, Del. (NEXSTAR) — President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan Thursday that included $1,400 checks for most Americans.

On top of $600 provided in the most recent COVID-19 bill, the checks would bring the total to the $2,000 that Biden has called for.

With Democrats in control of the presidency and Congress, the overall plan has a good chance for passage. However, the process may take more time than many Democratic leaders hope. The checks are part of a complex and layered plan that includes increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, expanding paid leave for workers, and increasing tax credits for families with children.

Analysts noted that a one-off bill focusing only on stimulus checks might be passed quickly. Something totaling nearly $2 trillion may take days if not weeks of debate and discussion.

But before any of that happens, Biden needs to take office — as do the two new Democratic senators from Georgia. The results in Georgia first need to be certified. The deadline to certify results is Friday, Jan. 22. Biden will assume office on Wednesday.

This means February would likely be the earliest we could see a package approved.

Once approved, the U.S. Department of the Treasury could distribute checks in a matter of days. They’ve improved the processing speed substantially from the first round of $1,200 checks to the more recent $600 payment.

There is some concern that impeachment proceedings against the outgoing president could delay the process. It’s expected that Donald Trump’s trial in the Senate would begin shortly after Biden takes office. Of course, whether it proves to be a distraction in the stimulus process remains to be seen.

The coronavirus relief plan comes as a divided nation is in the grip of the pandemic’s most dangerous wave yet. So far, more than 385,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. And government numbers out Thursday reported a jump in weekly unemployment claims, to 965,000, a sign that rising infections are forcing businesses to cut back and lay off workers.

Under Biden’s multipronged strategy, about $400 billion would go directly to combating the pandemic, while the rest is focused on economic relief and aid to states and localities.

About $20 billion would be allocated for a more disciplined focus on vaccination, on top of some $8 billion already approved by Congress. Biden has called for setting up mass vaccination centers and sending mobile units to hard-to-reach areas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.