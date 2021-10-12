14-year-old Lafayette girl subject of Silver Alert

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a Lafayette teenager.

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Hannah Dixon, a 14- year-old female. She is said to be 5’4″ and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes., She was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie with black Halloween leggings and white Nike shoes.

Hannah was last seen on Monday, October 11 at noon. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Hannah Dixon, contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or 911.