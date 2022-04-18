JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday.

The Jeffersonville Police Department said Aubrey Hatfield is missing out of Jeffersonville, Indiana which is about 110 miles south of Indianapolis. She was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7 and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police said.

Hatfield is a 14-year-old white girl. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She has brown hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department at (812) 283-6633 or 911.