INDIANAPOLIS — A 14-year-old girl is dead and a teenage boy is in the hospital following a shooting on Indy’s east side.

Just after 7:00 pm Thursday night, IMPD were called to the 3100 block of N. Emerson Avenue and found two teens shot. One teen was rushed to the hospital. The second victim died on scene.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting, but the incident is not the first time the same family has been impacted by gun violence.

In May 2021, at an apartment complex on Indy’s southeast side, while sitting in the passenger seat of a car, 21-year-old Derisha Young was shot to death.

Her younger sister Kaleiah spoke about the loss at that time.

“It hurts, but I know she wouldn’t want me to cry every day about it,” said Kaleiah Dean in June 2021. “I just know I have to be strong just for her.”

Just over 2 years later, a now 14-year-old Kaleiah Dean was shot and killed Thursday night on Indy’s east side.

Her mother asked not to be shown on camera, but is understandably distraught over losing two daughters to gun violence.

“I feel empty. I wish it was me,” said Kaleiah’s mother. “I’ll never get to see them or hear them again. Either one of em.”

Police have not released any information on a suspect responsible for the shooting Thursday night that also left a teenage boy wounded.

Kaleiah’s death marks a record breaking 23rd homicide involving a juvenile victim this year.

“I’m devastated. I’m outraged and I’m upset,” said Antonio Patton.

Some community activists like Antonio Patton believe preventing youth violence starts at home, with parents and kids being involved in each other’s lives.

“Get involved. Open your kid’s doors see what they’re listening to and have an open conversation,” said Patton. ‘We’re losing and we’re going to continue to lose if we don’t come together.”

Tragically, that’s the same advice Kaleiah gave when speaking about her sister, two years before losing her own life.

“Just keep your family close and talk to them every day because tomorrow’s not a promise,” said Kaleiah in 2021.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Lottie Patrick at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail her at Lottie.Patrick@indy.gov

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.