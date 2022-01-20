Inside the $14 million DeHaan house for sale in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – One of the most prestigious homes in Indianapolis is up for sale. Christel DeHaan’s home is on the market for $14 million. DeHaan, a founder of the timeshare company RCI, died in June of 2020.

Located at 4501 N. Michigan Road on a 150-acre, resting on the grounds of the former Benedictine Monastery of St. Maur, the estate offers “the ultimate in privacy and security,” according to the listing.

Featuring a whopping 61 rooms, seven bedrooms, 10 full baths and seven partial baths, each section of the home is listed as being surrounded by terraces, formal gardens and lush landscape.

Bart Peterson, President/CEO of Christel House International, told CBS4’s Debby Knox the proceeds will go toward educating children in Indianapolis and around the globe. Peterson said “We’re going to pick up the pace of expansion of new schools significantly, particularly outside the US. I think you can expect to hear more about new Christel House schools.”

DeHaan established 4 schools in Indianapolis as part of her charity Christel House International. She also founded schools in Jamaica, Mexico, South Africa and Indiana. Her approach was setting up accountability standards within each school for administrators, teachers and students. She provides meals, dental and health care and has even established post high school college and career programs to help get students established.

Peterson, the former Mayor of Indianapolis, said “She believed you couldn’t learn if you were hungry. She believed that life was essential. Good health was essential to being able to grow up strong and being able to be successful in life.”

Even Oprah Winfrey consulted DeHaan before opening up her own Leadership Academy for Girls.

Mike Johnson, of Encore Sotheby’s International Realty, believes a family will buy the home. DeHaan collected art and paintings, and even has a wooden table that dates back to the 1600s. Johnson said “In this house you have access, you are surrounded by nature. You can see wildlife, waterfowl everywhere.”