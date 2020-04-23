13 rural communities receive thousands in COVID 19 relief

COVID 19 is a global pandemic impacting nearly every country every state and every community, no matter how big.

“It’s exciting to get any grant, especially this grant,” said Mayor Shane Evans with the City of Delphi.

Evans learned that his City won a grant of nearly 200,000. They’ll use that to award grants of up to $5,000 to several small, local businesses.

“We’ve had significant interest in the program,” Evans said. “We’ve had a number of businesses already apply and I expect quite a bit more to roll in before the end of the day Friday.”

Other communities, such as Bargersville and Logansport, each received $100,000 to deliver much needed items.

“We are just excited for an opportunity to provide some assistance to families in our community who are struggling with either food or sanitizing supplies or personal protective equipment,” said Stacy Cox, Deputy Mayor with the City of Logansport.

Local organizations in Logansport already deliver meal kits to about 250 families once a week. With the grant they hope to expand that, and more.

“We give backpacks to children in Logansport based on them being on free lunches,” said Chris Armstrong, Executive Director with the United Way of Cass County. “We are going to expand that program as well as hopefully help out with some meal distributions that have been going on in our community.”

Logansport also hopes to provide PPE to essential workers in town. As cases climb in rural areas, these small towns are glad relief is on its way.

“I feel like we’re just entering the early stages of the hardship,” Cox said. “So, we are hoping to be early and prepared for when it hits harder.”

The program received more than 100 letters of need totaling $23 million in requests.