1,275 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,275 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 33 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Saturday.

The ISDH said a historical load of labs resulted in the addition of 599 historical tested individuals, 2,849 historical tests administered and 16 historical cases to Saturday’s counts.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.7%, with a cumulative rate of 10.3% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 647,657 total positive cases and 11,722 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 427 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of February 8, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 Blue, 40 in Yellow, 50 in Orange and 1 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,079 total COVID-19 patients: 818 confirmed and 261 under investigation.

ISDH says 38.2% of ICU beds and 79.5% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of today, 799,639 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 320,575 are fully vaccinated.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.