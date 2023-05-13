SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A man grabbed a 12-year-old boy by his wrist and attempted to pull him away, according to the Shelbyville Police Department.

Officers were dispatched on Friday, May 12 to Morrison Park in reference to a boy being grabbed. The juvenile yelled and the man ran off. The kid was not physically harmed during this incident.

The man is described as a white man in his twenties with a thin build, medium length hair, and multiple face piercings. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and grey sweatpants.

During the search, he was not located and SPD is asking that people who have cameras around alleys and parks come forward so that they can be reviewed in an effort to catch the suspect.

If you would see someone matching the description of the male please contact law enforcement.