12-year-old boy dies days after being rescued from west side fire

INDIANAPOLIS – A little boy who was rescued from a fire last week has died from his injuries, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to the 6500 block of Lupine Terrace around 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 15.

The boy and his mother were trapped on the second floor of a condo unit. IFD crews managed to get them out.

The boy’s mother, identified as 43-year-old Keiyonna Jones, was pronounced dead at the hospital on Wednesday. The boy, identified as 12-year-old Jeremiah Vinson, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

IFD said he died Saturday at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. This was the sixth fatality this year in the IFD Service District.

A 26-year-old man was also injured in the fire and treated for smoke inhalation.

Sixteen people were displaced from their homes as a result of the fire. Residents say they were alerted about the fire by smoke alarms.

The cause remains under investigation.