12 apartment units damaged after lightning causes fire at complex

LEBANON, Ind. — Three renters were displaced after a lightning strike caused a fire at a Lebanon apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

The Lebanon Fire Department said the fire happened in the 1900 block of Lafayette Avenue at Kise Apartments. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the attic area. A fire was also reported in the third floor mechanical room.

Crews made an aggressive interior attack and found fire and smoke on the third floor. The department said crews entered the attic and brought the fire under control.

An investigation into the fire revealed the cause as a lightning strike. The department said storms had moved into the area shortly before the fire was reported and the damage to the structure was consistent with this conclusion.

Of the 24 apartment units, the department said 12 sustained some kind of water and/or fire damage. 10 of the units at the apartment complex were being rented at the time of the fire. Three renters were displaced by the fire.