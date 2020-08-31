11-year-old girl dies after being recovered from water at Wildcat Creek Park in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An 11-year-old girl was pronounced dead after she was recovered from the water at Wildcat Creek Park by rescue divers and rushed to IU Health Arnett Hospital.

According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to Wildcat Creek Park at 4:51 p.m. on Sunday after the girl went missing.

Initial reports claim the girl’s family had been searching for the missing 11-year-old for one hour prior to contacting law enforcement. Initial reports also indicated the family had last observed the girl on land.

Police noted a translator was needed in order to communicate with the family of the missing girl.

After officers arrived, police determined the juvenile girl was actually last seen with her 13-year-old brother in the water. Neither juvenile were reported to have been wearing flotation devices.

The Tippecanoe County Water Response Team was called to the park and a search was conducted which resulted in a rescue diver finding the girl beneath the surface of the water.

She was pronounced dead while at the hospital.