11 presumably abandoned dogs rescued by Delaware County ACOs

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — After several hours of searching cornfields and crawling through drain pipes, animal control officers rescued 11 presumably abandoned dogs.

In a Wednesday morning Facebook post, Delaware County Animal Control announced officers were near W 650 N and 500 E trying to catch dogs that were possibly dumped.

Officials confirmed they were contacted by a kind-hearted passerby saw ten Chihuahua mixes and a large Terrier mix running in a field. The passerby tried to catch them, but they were very scared and many retreated into a drainage pipe.

Animal Control said four officers worked non-stop for about four hours to contain all 11 dogs who are all safe and resting comfortably as of Thursday morning.







Photos provided by Delaware County Animal Control

The dogs do not appear to have any life-threatening issues and are awaiting full medical check-ups, said Animal Control.

“Two are heavily pregnant, and are in a foster home. Two are underweight and three others have skin infections or sores. None of the dogs are spayed or neutered. Most are terrified and acting defensively, an indication that they have had little socialization and were abandoned,” said Animal Control Director Ethan Browning.

Browning added that all of the dogs are expected to make a full recovery and learn to trust again, thanks to the the compassionate finder and officers that rescued them.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Delaware County Animal Control at 765-747-4851.

Browning said they are also in need of blankets and monetary donations to help with the dogs’ care. More information can be found on Delaware County’s Animal Control Facebook page.