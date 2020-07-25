11 new COVID-19 deaths, 934 new cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 934 new positive coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 61,520.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced an additional 11 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,698. Those deaths were reported to ISDH between July 18 and July 24.

Marion County reported a total of 13,549 cases and 712 coronavirus deaths to date.

The agency is reporting 197 total probable deaths. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The new numbers show 11,570 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 8.9% positive.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.