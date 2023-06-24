INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a big day for runners in downtown Indianapolis. Saturday marks the 10th annual running of the Monumental Mile and the first-ever Indianapolis 5K. This year’s event features the USATF Masters 1 Mile Championships.

Runners of all ages and abilities came out to Monument Circle for a big race day. Some runners came just for fun and others were looking to earn national titles. The 2023 event featured a brand new 5K, a doggie dash, and the youth, masters, open, and elite divisions of the one-mile race.

One of the most exciting parts of Saturday’s event was the USATF Masters 1 Mile Championships where some runners were looking to break a four-minute mile.

This year’s championships welcomed a variety of one-mile American record holders. The elite field also featured some of the area’s top athletes. This included 4x NCAA DII Record Holder and Team New Balance Boston’s, Christian Noble, 2022 Men’s Elite Champion, Ben Nagle, and leading the women’s elite field was 4x Horizon League Champion, Shelby Nolan.

This is the 10th year for this event, and proceeds go back to support public education in central Indiana.

“It’s something we are really proud of,” Jed Cornforth, the executive director of Beyond Monumental, said. “We are a nonprofit and all of the proceeds from our events go back to serving youth in our community specifically motivating and giving them a chance to experience health and wellness “

Beyond Monumental, the host of this annual event presented $65,000 to organizations supporting local public education. This includes the IPS Education Foundation, Lawrence Township School Foundation, Pike Township Educational Foundation, and Perry Township School Foundation.

Runners will return to Monument Circle this fall for the CNO Financial Group’s Indianapolis Monumental Marathon and Monumental Half Marathon.