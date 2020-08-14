1,079 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths announced by ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,079 new positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 78,632.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between August 12 and August 13.

ISDH also announced 8 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,906.

New ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day positivity rate of 7.6%, with a total rate of 8.9% positive.

According to the data, 10,925 new individuals have been tested statewide, with a total number of individuals tested at 886,489.

As of Friday, nearly 33 percent of ICU beds and nearly 80 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

The agency is reporting 207 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Marion County reported a total of 16,437 cases and 734 coronavirus deaths to date.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

A running dashboard of Indiana’s long-term care facility data was added Wednesday, August 12 and will be updated weekly.