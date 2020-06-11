$100,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest, prosecution in Chris Beaty’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS —This weekend marks two weeks since Chris Beaty was shot and killed.

The former IU football player and local business leader was murdered during the riots in downtown Indianapolis on May 30.

Beaty was gunned down near the corner of Talbott and Vermont Streets, right by his apartment.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department hasn’t released many details about the murder, and police haven’t arrested anyone.

There were a lot of people downtown the night Beaty was killed, so detectives hope someone heard something or saw something and will come forward soon.

Ryan Grote, one of Beaty’s friends, is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in his murder.

“Honestly I just thought it would help bring attention to the investigation. I have the means to do it, and Chris, just the way all this happened… my thought process was I thought it would help, and I’d hope that my friends would do the same thing for me,” Grote said.

“Somebody was murdered. A human, a great man, and that great man—that human—deserves justice. Period,” Beaty’s friend James Waldon said.

There is a public visitation for Beaty on Friday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Pavilion at Pan Am.

His family set up the Chris Beaty Memorial Fund which will provide scholarships to students at Catherdral High School and IU in his honor.

If you know anything that could help investigators in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.