100% capacity announced for Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium, Holloway Gymnasium

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University is returning to 100% capacity at Ross-Ade Stadium and Holloway Gymnasium for the upcoming fall and volleyball seasons.

“We are excited to welcome the Boilermaker family back in both Ross-Ade Stadium and Holloway Gymnasium this fall and appreciate our local and campus officials’ support in reaching this exciting milestone,” said director of athletics Mike Bobinski.

“The 2020-21 year of competition required a multitude of sacrifices and adjustments, but the missing energy and excitement from our fans was certainly among the toughest for all of us. Game day was simply not the same and we can’t wait for our student-athletes to experience you filling the stands to support them this fall.”

A news release from Purdue said Tippecanoe County will not mandate any social-distancing restrictions or facial coverings at football and volleyball contests this fall.

All traditional football gameday activities at Ross-Ade Stadium will resume, including pregame tailgating, the Boilermaker Crossing, fan shuttles and band and cheer performances. Some enhanced safety measures in place include digital ticketing and parking passes for contactless entry and payment, contactless gate admission pedestals at all entry gates and cashless transactions at concession stands and the Purdue Team Store.

The Purdue football team will play six games at Ross-Ade including the season opener on September 4, against Oregon State.

The Purdue volleyball team will open Big Ten play Sept. 24, at home against Ohio State. The full schedule will be released at a later date.

Decisions about capacity in Mackey Arena and other athletics facilities have not been announced.