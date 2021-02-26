100 Black Men partners with Bank of America for financial literacy training

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — High-school students have the chance to learn about healthy money habits and planning for the future over the weekend.

100 Black Men Indy and Bank of America are partnering for a better money habits training session. It’s part of the organization’s annual college readiness program for young Black men in central Indiana.

A few of the topics to be discussed include student loans, credit card debt and personal savings accounts. The goal of this session is to help young Hoosiers better prepare for their financial futures.

“Activities like this by helping them understand the importance of managing finances, the better money habits platform that Bank of America represents, I think is a great tool to help them take a survey and look at where they are now and where they need to be successful in the future,” James Duke with 100 Black Men of Indianapolis said.

The online training is a Zoom meeting starting at 3:15 Sunday afternoon for those participating. People can also visit Better Money Habits , Bank of America’s financial education platform.

The partnership comes as Bank of America recently selected 100 Black Men of Indianapolis for a $75,000 grant to support the organization’s mission in the Indianapolis community. The grant is part of a larger effort from Bank of America which recently announced a $1 billion, four-year initiative to help advance racial equality and economic opportunity.