100 Black Men of Indianapolis speaks about their difficult conversations regarding race

INDIANAPOLIS – CBS4 understands that in calling for justice and wanting to be heard, protesters want racial equality.

Some people are asking what that means.

CBS4 spoke with the executive director of the 100 Black Men of Indianapolis, a local non-profit. The organization empowers more than 500 youth, pre-k through college, through mentoring, education and leadership.

“What they see is what they’ll be,” Ontay Johnson explained. “What that simply means is, if we can model the behavior that one must – in particular as a Black man – what we must do in society, we want our young people to follow our lead.”

Doctors, attorneys, teachers and professional athletes are involved.

“We have had a lot of success with the men that are in our program. They have modeled what manhood looks like, with being responsible for their families. Obviously, not just thinking about their families but thinking about other families and their children and how they can help,” said Johnson.

Johnson said he and hundreds of other mentors are having to navigate difficult conversations about race and racism with kids as young as four years old.

“How do you interact with police and law enforcement? We have had those conversations for more than 30 years because we know it is critical and we know that our young people will be impacted through the decisions they make, and the decisions law enforcement make,” he said.

Brauer: What is it like being a Black man in America today?

Johnson: What is it like being a Black man in America? It is a challenge. Daily. We don’t have the luxury of not being on our A-game every day.

Brauer: What does that mean?

Johnson: It means you have to dot all your I’s, cross all your T’s at every moment. We don’t have the luxury of perhaps, making a mistake because that mistake could cost us our lives.

Brauer: Can you talk about those deeper layers?

Johnson: When we talk about racism, I have been hearing folks in the public health space talk about racism. It is a health situation. It’s a public health crisis is what were in; When you think about unemployment, when you think about environmental, when you think about housing. I could go on and on about the things in terms of racism that plague our society and it’s tough. As an African American man, were not looking – I am not looking – for handouts. We work hard just as hard, if not harder, than most. What we are asking is that you treat us with respect. That things are fair and balanced. And we’ll do our part. We’ll show up, well do it again, we’ll do our part. When you think about the deeper levels of racism, you think about implicit bias. When you’re an African American man, and you walk in to get onto an elevator, and a Caucasian female…she may clutch her purse. And she is not realizing the message that she sends to us. We’re not there to harm you, ma’am. We’re there to get on the elevator and go do what we have to do. But she sent a silent message to us that “I fear you.” And were wondering, why do you fear me? And so, we have to have these, and I call them uncomfortable, conversations. I applaud CBS4 for willing to have these conversations and putting it out there. Civil discourse is important during these times. They have been important.

Brauer: How can we as the media do better?

Johnson: Great question. One of the things that I believe the media, that we need the media’s support on, is language and images are very important for African Americans. How you talk about African American males. What are the images going forth through media about African American males? Are we always seen as doing something that is not productive? Are we always shown as doing violent acts? Images are incredibly important. How you speak about us, the language you use while referencing African Americans. If I could say two things to our media friends, I would say images and the language that is spoken and that is shown about African American men. We are not a threat. We want to take care of our family and support our communities just like the next person.

Brauer: Do you see that here in Indianapolis with the local stations? I’m curious.

Johnson: I do, in some instances. In some instances, I don’t. The media has – and I could just speak, I’m speaking on behalf of the 100 Black Men – the media has been very supportive of the 100 and helping us to get our message out there about impacting young people. We want to see young people win in life. The media has been very supportive of it. But again, when we think about other things that the media aren’t doing, or could do more of, I would say the images and the language they speak when it references African American men.

Brauer: What questions should I be asking?

Johnson: That’s a great question. Should you be asking who? So, what questions should you be asking family, friends, colleagues? All of the above?

Brauer: All of the above.

Johnson: To your African American colleagues, people of color: what more can I do? Have I offended you by my white privilege? What can I do, utilize in my platform, do more of, to have these uncomfortable conversations? What challenges do you all have within the African American community that I can become a part of and that I can learn from? I would also say, what type of books are you reading? Are you educating yourself around things that are important to us? How empathetic are you regarding these issues? Six or seven months from now, perhaps when the protesting is over, will you still be engaged? Will you still be asking the tough questions? Will you still be pushing the envelopes with folks that look like you? Your superiors? I’m not sure you have any children, but what types of conversations are you having with your children and with your family?

Brauer: How early do we start having those conversations with our children?

Johnson: I think you start as soon as they enter the world. And the reason I say that is because our world isn’t just Caucasian. We have a diverse society. Diverse thoughts. And when we prepare our children for real world that’s out there, we can’t just show them sort of this is how the world is, this is how the world conducts itself and it’s all just Caucasian or white people. That’s not realistic or a real view of how the world is. So, having those conversations with them. Do you have African American friends that frequent your home? Do you frequent their home? What does your inner circle, what does it look like? And I’m not saying do this just for the sake of doing it, but you know, you want to do it from your heart.