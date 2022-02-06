10 years later, the impact of Indy’s Super Bowl still visible

INDIANAPOLIS — Ten years ago, Super Bowl 46 was held in Lucas Oil Stadium.

It was a defining moment for the city and ever since the question has been when will Indy host again? The 2012 Super Bowl was the city’s first and only time hosting one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

“Probably the strongest we’ve ever flexed our event muscle in creating this environment that was perfect for the Super Bowl,” Bob Schultz with Downtown Indy Inc. said.

Schultz worked with the host committee at the time. The game led to the creation of Georgia street as it is today and Schultz said helped solidify Indy as a city able to host major events.

“We were made for this moment and so that was kind that was very appropriate for Indianapolis and are we made for another moment and another and another,” Schultz said. “That may include a Super Bowl. I certainly hope so.”

Outside of tourism, officials say the event helped alter the reputation of the entire city and provided a boost to the economy.

“Talent attraction has been better more corporations have moved here more conventions,” Allison Melangton, who served as President and CEO of the Super Bowl Host Committee said. “So I always knew it was a great city but a lot of other people figured it out then.”

Since 2012, Indy has continually hosted major sporting events.

Most recently welcoming the College Football Playoff National Championship and hosting the entire NCAA basketball tournament nearly a year ago.

that’s something Schultz says will help the city’s chances of having the Super Bowl return in the future.

“As we look at the event calendar going forward I think we could definitely host another super bowl,” Schultz said.

Whether or not that happen ultimately comes down to the team owners. The league already has its host cities set through 2025.

It will be a waiting game to see if another Super Bowl is in Indy’s future.

“If we ever do have the opportunity again the city will turn out the same way they will celebrate that event the next super bowl and hang onto it,” Melangton said.