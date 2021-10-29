UPDATE: 10-year-old missing from Indianapolis found safe

UPDATE: IMPD detectives with the Missing Persons division have safely located 10-year-old Jody Price. IMPD appreciates the continued support of our community in helping locate Jody Price.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

Jody Price is described as being 5 foot 4, 160 pounds with black and red braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with black baseball shorts and multicolored socks.

Police said Price was last seen on Friday, Oct. 29, in the 1700 block of Wyoming Street at Rhodius Park on Indy’s near southwest side.

Police ask anyone who locates Price to call 911 immediately.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS).