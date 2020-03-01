10-year-old credited with alerting Bartholomew County family of fire

(Photo By German Township Volunteer Fire Department)

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A 10-year-old child is being credited with alerting family members when a fire broke out inside their Bartholomew County home.

The homeowner told officials she had walked to a front bedroom to check on a 10 and 8-year-old who were playing. When she walked back into the living room, she tripped and fell against a side table that had a candle burning on it, unknowingly knocking it to the floor.

Unaware that the floor had caught fire, all four occupants of the home went to a back bedroom. About two minutes later, the 10-year-old yelled that there was a fire, according to the German Township Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post.

After safely removing the children from the home, the homeowner attempted to put the fire out, however, the flames only grew. At that time, another occupant of the house, along with several neighbors, called 911 around 9:45 p.m., officials say.

Firefighters arrived at the home in the 6800 block of Bonesteel Drive, near Taylorsville, a short time later and were able to quickly extinguish the bulk of the fire.

They then searched the home to find two dogs, who received oxygen due to smoke inhalation but are expected to make a full recovery, according to the fire department. However, two parrots died in the fire.

The Bartholomew County fire inspector estimated the loss to the structure at $25,000 and loss to the property inside the house at $25,000.

He also determined the cause of the fire was accidental. The house did have working smoke detectors.

Fire crews remained on the scene until just after 1 a.m.