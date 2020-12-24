10-year-old boy stuck, killed by vehicle in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A 10-year-old boy was stuck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday in Oolitic, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

At around 5:45 p.m., authorities were called to Vista Drive, near Meadow Lane.

They arrived to find a bystander giving medical care to the boy, who was unresponsive.

The boy was then taken by ambulance to IU Health in Bedford, where he succumbed to his injuries.

State police say an investigation revealed that a 2016 Jeep, driven by a 45-year-old Bedford man, was traveling northbound on Vista Drive when his vehicle struck the child, who was riding a bicycle.

The child has been identified as Camden Moore.