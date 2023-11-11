WINAMAC, Ind. — A 1-year-old is in critical condition after being pulled from the Tippecanoe River.

According to a DNR press release, the Pulaski County Dispatch Center received a 911 call about a 1-year-old and a 5-year-old that were seen struggling in the river near Stamper Drive at approximately 10:50 a.m.

When conservation officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that the children were pulled out of the river by their family members. After an investigation, officials determined that the 5-year-old alerted the family of the struggle by calling out for help.

Both children were transported Pulaski Memorial Hospital for treatment. Per the DNR, the 1-year-old was later moved to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

No additional information is available at this time. The DNR is still investigating the incident.