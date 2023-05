INDIANAPOLIS — A person is recovering after being shot on I-465 southbound Sunday.

Indiana State Police detectives responded to reports of a person shot on I-465 southbound near the 48-mile marker Sunday afternoon. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to ISP.

ISP has not released any other information about a possible suspect or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.