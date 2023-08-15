Grant County, Ind. — One woman died and two children were injured in a vehicle crash in Grant County Monday.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding a motor vehicle crash near the West 4000 block of Country Road 300 South and found a crashed automobile with an unresponsive driver and two children inside.

Emergency medical care was given to the driver — 41-year-old Maria Evans of Sims, Indiana — on site. Attempts to save Sims’ life were unsuccessful, and she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, according to Grant County Sheriff Del Garcia.

The two children in the car were taken to Marion Health and later transported to an Indianapolis area hospital for further treatment. The children’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening, per the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office Fatality Accident Team is still investigating the incident and trying to determine what may have caused the crash. Those with information on the accident are urged to get in touch with deputies via phone at (765) 662-9836.