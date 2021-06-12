1 suspect still at large after Gary bank guard shooting

GARY, Ind. (AP) — One suspect remained at large Saturday after two armed male suspects ambushed and killed a security guard outside a Gary bank, Lake County police said.

One of the suspects was found late Friday afternoon and taken into custody, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the security guard as 55-year-old Richard Castellana of Tinley Park, Illinois.

Investigators believe Castellana was approached outside and may have been ambushed, Martinez said.

After the shooting, the suspects entered First Midwest Bank and demanded money, police said.

The sheriff’s office used dogs to track the suspects, it said.

The name of the arrested suspect was not immediately released.