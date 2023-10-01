INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was killed on the city’s far east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 10000 block of John Marshall Dr. around 11:15 a.m. on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found one victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

This is an active investigation, information will be added as it becomes available.